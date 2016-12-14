Lauren: More rain on the way

With the wide area of damage, crews are working in the elements as quickly as safely possible to restore all affected customers.More >>
Be mindful of scattered debris from the weekend storms on your morning commute, but the weather is quiet this morning.More >>
A manhunt in Madison County is underway for a murder suspect and authorities need your help in finding a man they believe to be “armed and dangerous.”More >>
Officials with the Scottsboro Fire Department tell us two people have died as a result of a houseboat fire at the Goose Pond Marina on Ed Hembree Drive on Monday morning.More >>
The man was on the run for nearly two days, 43-year old Muriel Lolan King was considered armed and dangerous after he left the scene after fatally stabbing his cousin, but police caught up to him late Sunday night, and now he is behind bars.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
Colleton County law enforcement officials are investigating after a 16-year-old drowned in the Edisto River Sunday morning.More >>
The man sustained a bite to his hand, but he’s just glad his dog wasn’t hurt.More >>
