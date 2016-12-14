Lauren: More rain on the way

Be mindful of scattered debris from the weekend storms on your morning commute, but the weather is quiet this morning. Cloud cover lingers throughout the day and a stray light shower is possible.

Highs will be in the upper 70s, but it will be less humid than over the weekend. Rain chances pick up later tonight with scattered showers, and a few rumbles of thunder overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Periods of rain, with the occasional storm, are possible through the mid-week before a cold front comes through and dries us out.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday won’t get out of the low to mid-70s. We’re back to summer-like weather this weekend with hot afternoons and isolated pop-up storms.

