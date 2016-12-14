Lauren: Showers with highs around 70

Widespread rain could slow your morning commute. A few heavier showers and thunderstorms are possible but no severe weather.

Steady rain will begin taper off by late morning with a passing shower or lingering drizzle this afternoon.

Highs will be about 10° below average, around 70°. Clouds will begin to break up tonight and you may need your jacket early tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the lower 50s.

[VIEWING THIS DURING A NEWSCAST? CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE]

The sunshine and dry weather return for the rest of the week. Highs tomorrow are still relatively cool, in the middle 70s, but we’re back in the mid-80s on Friday.

Saturday will be hot and humid with a few pop-up afternoon storms. Sunday looks a little wetter with scattered storms during the day.

Keep the First Alert Weather app handy as we narrow the timing and strength. Showers could be lingering into Memorial Day morning but the afternoon looks dry.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48