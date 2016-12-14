Lauren: Hot, humid, with pop-up storms

The frizz factor is back! You’ll surely notice the humidity has returned today, and it will stick around through the weekend. With more moisture, rain chances have also climbed. Isolated showers and storms will be possible today, Friday, and Saturday.

[WATCHING DURING A NEWSCAST? TAP HERE TO WATCH THE ON-AIR FORECAST]

Many areas will stay dry, but those that develop could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. More widespread rain comes in on Sunday ahead of our next weather maker.

We’ll stay hot and humid until the rain taper off early Monday morning. Next week looks to present several chances for rain and slightly cooler temperatures.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48