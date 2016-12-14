Lauren: Hot, humid, with pop-up storms - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Lauren: Hot, humid, with pop-up storms

(WAFF) -

The frizz factor is back! You’ll surely notice the humidity has returned today, and it will stick around through the weekend. With more moisture, rain chances have also climbed. Isolated showers and storms will be possible today, Friday, and Saturday. 

Many areas will stay dry, but those that develop could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. More widespread rain comes in on Sunday ahead of our next weather maker.

We’ll stay hot and humid until the rain taper off early Monday morning. Next week looks to present several chances for rain and slightly cooler temperatures. 

    Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.

