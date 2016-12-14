Lauren: Hot and more humid with increasing rain chances

The mini-May heat wave continues today. We’ll warm back to around 90°. It will also be a bit breezy at times with south winds gusting up to 20mph. You’ll also notice a slight stickiness has returned to the air.

The humidity will be on the climb for the next few days. Temperatures won’t be as cool tonight, only falling into the upper 60s. Hot and humid, more summer-like weather takes over Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

[WATCHING DURING A NEWSCAST? TAP HERE TO WATCH THE ON-AIR FORECAST]

Many of you will stay dry until Sunday but hit-or-miss storms are possible each afternoon. Although they’ll be isolated, they could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday, bringing a better chance for widespread rain and storms. Right now, severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue. “Cooler”, more seasonable temperatures return for the new work week.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48