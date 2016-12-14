Lauren: Highs near 90° and getting muggier

The warm weather continues for now. Highs will be near 90° today and tomorrow with more sunshine than clouds. You’ll also notice the mugginess creeping up a bit. Although a stray shower can’t be ruled out on Thursday, most stay dry.

That won’t be the case on Friday. As early as the morning commute, scattered showers will develop across the TN Valley. These will become widespread and heavier around midday and into the afternoon. The severe threat is low but a few gusty storms with heavy rain are possible.

Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain could taper off by Friday evening, but we’ll be narrowing the timeline down over the next 24 hours to help you plan. Mother’s Day weekend is looking very pleasant.

After clouds exit Saturday morning, temperatures rebound to the low to mid-70s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s. The new work week looks mostly dry with hot temperatures.

