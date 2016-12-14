Lauren: Highs near 90° and getting muggier

How often do you think to yourself, I've got to get rid of this old bottle of household chemicals but should I really pour it down the drain or throw it in the trash?More >>
It was new beginnings for some Huntsville City School students.
Supporters of the nonpartisan progressive group called Indivisible in North Alabama say their movement is being blocked.
A customer was killed in an altercation at a Decatur business on Tuesday.
An armed and dangerous suspect is on the loose in Jackson County.
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn't want to return to school.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl's body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."
United Airlines says it is investigating an allegation that its flight attendants would not allow a woman to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
