Lauren: Rain pushes east with highs in the middle 70s

Mayor Roger Weatherwax said a group of senior men meeting about 20 hours a week at City Hall will be allowed to continue to meet and drink their coffee.More >>
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said a group of senior men meeting about 20 hours a week at City Hall will be allowed to continue to meet and drink their coffee.More >>
Overnight storms are pushing east of the Valley. Cloud cover will quickly decrease from west to east. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s, which is where we should be for this time of year.More >>
Overnight storms are pushing east of the Valley. Cloud cover will quickly decrease from west to east. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s, which is where we should be for this time of year.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are nearing a decision on barring changes to Confederate or other long-standing monuments.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are nearing a decision on barring changes to Confederate or other long-standing monuments.More >>
The westbound lanes of Highway 72 at Shields Road is shut down due to an 18-wheeler crash.More >>
The westbound lanes of Highway 72 at Shields Road is shut down due to an 18-wheeler crash.More >>
Investigators are looking into what caused a home on Claty Drive to go up in flames Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m.More >>
Investigators are looking into what caused a home on Claty Drive to go up in flames Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
The pizza’s box had a special message that the man says reminded him his wife, who had recently died, is still watching over him.More >>
The pizza’s box had a special message that the man says reminded him his wife, who had recently died, is still watching over him.More >>
A 13-year-old boy from Ohio asked his mother to get him a Prince Charming costume to do something special for his little sister she will never forget.More >>
A 13-year-old boy from Ohio asked his mother to get him a Prince Charming costume to do something special for his little sister she will never forget.More >>