Lauren: Rain pushes east with highs in the middle 70s

Overnight storms are pushing east of the Valley. Cloud cover will quickly decrease from west to east. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s, which is where we should be for this time of year.

Patchy fog may develop overnight, so you may want to budget extra time for your Friday morning commute. Otherwise, we’ll be quiet and mild, with lows in the upper 50s. Warm and humid weather is expected for your Friday and Saturday plans. If you’re spending time outdoors, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen

Highs will be near 90° with heat indexes in the middle 90s. Pop-up storms will be possible both days, but they’ll be hit or miss in nature. You may just need to head indoors for a brief 30-minute window, as they could be strong with heavy rain and small hail.

We’re giving you the First Alert that widespread strong to severe storms are possible on Sunday. Flash flooding could also become a concern with 2-4” of widespread rain expected.

In addition to the torrential rain, damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes could be possible. This could occur as early as Sunday afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. Please keep checking back for updates.

