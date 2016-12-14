Lauren: Highs back in the middle 80s

Although it is a bit cooler this morning, the warm up will be a quick one. We’re headed into the middle 80s this afternoon.

The humidity stays low, though. We’re back down in the upper 50s tonight before yet another day in the 80s.

Rain chances remain low Friday and into the weekend but a stray pop-up storm can’t be ruled out any afternoon.

Easter Sunday will be warm and slightly more humid, with highs in the low 80s, under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances pick up Monday and Tuesday of next week.

