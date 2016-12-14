David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible.

Small hail and wind gusts to 35-45 would be the most likely threats. Temperatures will stay in the 60s this evening and briefly dip into the upper 50s for lows Sunday morning. We may start Sunday with scattered rain, mainly east of I-65, but most will be dry for the afternoon. Highs should warm into the mid -70s with a south wind around 10 mph.

We’re not done with the unsettled weather as we begin a new work week. We should be dry Monday morning, but another weather maker brings our next round of rain/storms as early as that afternoon. This system is not looking as strong as it did a few days ago, and you’ll still want to check back in case things change. Although the severe threat has lessened, stronger storms are still possible Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to run unseasonably warm as this system exits.

Highs Tue-Thu will be in the upper 70s to near 80°. Wednesday is looking relatively quiet with partly cloudy skies and only an isolated shower expected. Another system will impact the Valley by the end of the work week. Strong storms appear possible with this system as well, but we’re too far out to get into specifics.

You’ll want to check the forecast often this week. It’s definitely spring in the Valley!

