Lauren: Heating up ahead of late week storms

A Madison County foster parent wants all prospective adoptive parents to know there are options out there.More >>
A Madison County foster parent wants all prospective adoptive parents to know there are options out there.More >>
The TGI Friday’s at 4935 University Dr. in NW Huntsville closed down abruptly over the weekend. Crews are already moving furniture out of the building.More >>
The TGI Friday’s at 4935 University Dr. in NW Huntsville closed down abruptly over the weekend. Crews are already moving furniture out of the building.More >>
Madison police are investigating a bank robbery at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union that happened about 9 a.m. on Monday morning.More >>
Madison police are investigating a bank robbery at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union that happened about 9 a.m. on Monday morning.More >>
Limestone County sheriff’s investigators are looking for information about a suspect who exposed himself to a convenience store attendant.More >>
Limestone County sheriff’s investigators are looking for information about a suspect who exposed himself to a convenience store attendant.More >>
Right now, countless families in Alabama are fighting to pass an autism bill. House Bill 284 would require insurance coverage for autism therapy.More >>
Right now, countless families in Alabama are fighting to pass an autism bill. House Bill 284 would require insurance coverage for autism therapy.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>