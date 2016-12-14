Lauren: Heating up ahead of late week storms

Quiet weather continues today and into the middle of the week. Our next chance for rain doesn’t really pick up until Thursday night at the earlier. Sunshine will be in abundant supply again today, boosting temperatures into the middle 80s.

The low humidity will make the warm weather tolerable. We’re in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, too, but the mugginess will creep up slightly ahead of our next weather maker.

By the Friday morning commute, scattered showers will approach the Tennessee Valley. A steady soaking rain, with a few thunderstorms, can be expected throughout the day and evening on Friday.

Rain will taper off late Friday night as cooler, drier air settles back in. We’re back to the low 70s for highs over the weekend.

