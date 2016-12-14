Lauren: Gusty winds up to 30 mph with temps in the lower 70s - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Lauren: Gusty winds up to 30 mph with temps in the lower 70s

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WAFF) -

The rain is wrapping up across the Valley and the clouds will soon follow. It will be windy today with southwest winds gusting up to 30mph. Highs will climb into the lower 70s. The breeze will slacken tonight, but will still be around 5-15mph.

Overnight lows fall to around 50°. We’re back near 80° with a full day of sunshine on Tuesday. Wednesday will be even warmer, and slightly more muggy, with highs in the lower 80s ahead of our next weather maker.

Rain and storms will move into the region late Wednesday night and track east throughout the day Thursday. A few storms may become strong, but the severe weather threat looks to stay to our South, along with the Gulf coast.

Cooler weather settled back in for the late week. Lingering drizzle with highs in the 60s on Thursday and sunny, cool conditions Friday. We’ll start to rebound into the 70s over the weekend with mostly dry weather expected. 

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Power outage impacting 200+ in Meridianville

    Power outage impacting 200+ in Meridianville

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:55:04 GMT

    A power outage in Meridianville is impacting hundreds of customers. 

    More >>

    A power outage in Meridianville is impacting hundreds of customers. 

    More >>

  • Southern Savers: Best practices for stretching your dollar

    Southern Savers: Best practices for stretching your dollar

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:06 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:06:05 GMT

    Are you a self-proclaimed coupon “queen” or “king”? You might have a few things to learn from Jenny Martin, blogger for southernsavers.com. 

    More >>

    Are you a self-proclaimed coupon “queen” or “king”? You might have a few things to learn from Jenny Martin, blogger for southernsavers.com. 

    More >>

  • Fayetteville woman killed during storm identified

    Fayetteville woman killed during storm identified

    Monday, May 1 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-05-01 17:03:15 GMT

    The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.

    More >>

    The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly