Lauren: Gusty winds up to 30 mph with temps in the lower 70s

The rain is wrapping up across the Valley and the clouds will soon follow. It will be windy today with southwest winds gusting up to 30mph. Highs will climb into the lower 70s. The breeze will slacken tonight, but will still be around 5-15mph.

Overnight lows fall to around 50°. We’re back near 80° with a full day of sunshine on Tuesday. Wednesday will be even warmer, and slightly more muggy, with highs in the lower 80s ahead of our next weather maker.

Rain and storms will move into the region late Wednesday night and track east throughout the day Thursday. A few storms may become strong, but the severe weather threat looks to stay to our South, along with the Gulf coast.

Cooler weather settled back in for the late week. Lingering drizzle with highs in the 60s on Thursday and sunny, cool conditions Friday. We’ll start to rebound into the 70s over the weekend with mostly dry weather expected.

