David: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning with scattered rain showers mainly over northwestern AL. Rain should be more isolated in nature east of I-65 through the lunch hour. Regardless of where you are, you’ll want to have the umbrella handy if you’ll be out today.

[WATCHING DURING A NEWSCAST? TAP HERE TO WATCH THE ON-AIR FORECAST]

Rain stays hit-or-miss in nature through Noon with showers becoming more widespread by the mid/late afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times especially as a few t-storms develop. A stronger storm or two with gusty winds and small hail is possible, but the threat for severe weather will stay low today.

Afternoon temps should warm into the mid-70s. Look for rain to stay fairly widespread into this evening before tapering off from west to east between 8 p.m.-Midnight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy into Saturday morning but will become mostly sunny by the afternoon.

We’ll start Saturday in the upper 50s, and highs should warm into the mid-70s through the day. Winds will be out of the north around 10 mph. We’ll cool off to a low around 50° for Sunday morning, but we’ll warm up quickly with plenty of sunshine all day long.

It should be a great Mother’s Day from a weather standpoint. Highs will push back into the 80s, and we get even warmer heading into next week. The sunny, dry weather continues for Monday with a high in the mid/the upper 80s.

We’re closer to 90° each afternoon for the rest of the week. You’ll notice the humidity getting worse over the course of the week as well. We may see a bit more cloud cover towards the middle of the week, but for now we’re keeping the forecast dry.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48