Lauren: Cool, cloudy, damp Sunday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Lauren: Cool, cloudy, damp Sunday

By David Ernst, Meteorologist
Connect
Source: WAFF Source: WAFF
(WAFF) -

Although the storms are gone, it will stay fairly damp today. Off and on drizzle can be expected through the evening hours.

Under the thick deck of clouds, temperatures won’t climb very much. Highs will stay around 60° with a northwest breeze around 10-15mph.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy tonight, but if there are a few breaks, patchy dense fog may develop towards sunrise Monday morning. It will also be quite chilly. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s.

Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day Monday with highs back in the middle 70s. Patchy fog may also develop Tuesday morning.

The warming trend then kicks into high gear with highs back in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week.

A few showers are possible Thursday and Friday, but it doesn’t look like a washout.

Our next chance for rain, and maybe storms, will come towards the end of the weekend.

You can get all the weather info you need by downloading the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Two people killed in ATV accident

    Two people killed in ATV accident

    Sunday, April 23 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-04-23 16:21:17 GMT

    Two people are dead following an ATV accident at Stoney Lonesome Park.  The coroner confirms the accident happened Saturday afternoon.  No word on how many other people were involved.  The park hosted a hill climb competition on Saturday. 

    More >>

    Two people are dead following an ATV accident at Stoney Lonesome Park.  The coroner confirms the accident happened Saturday afternoon.  No word on how many other people were involved.  The park hosted a hill climb competition on Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Lauren: Cool, cloudy, damp Sunday

    Lauren: Cool, cloudy, damp Sunday

    Sunday, April 23 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-23 15:27:03 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    Although the storms are gone, it will stay fairly damp today. Off and on drizzle can be expected through the evening hours.

    More >>

    Although the storms are gone, it will stay fairly damp today. Off and on drizzle can be expected through the evening hours.

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: April 22nd hail & storm damage

    SLIDESHOW: April 22nd hail & storm damage

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:18:06 GMT

    Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday dropping hail and heavy rain.

    More >>

    Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday dropping hail and heavy rain.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly