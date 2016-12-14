Lauren: Cool, cloudy, damp Sunday

Two people are dead following an ATV accident at Stoney Lonesome Park. The coroner confirms the accident happened Saturday afternoon. No word on how many other people were involved. The park hosted a hill climb competition on Saturday.More >>
Two people are dead following an ATV accident at Stoney Lonesome Park. The coroner confirms the accident happened Saturday afternoon. No word on how many other people were involved. The park hosted a hill climb competition on Saturday.More >>
Although the storms are gone, it will stay fairly damp today. Off and on drizzle can be expected through the evening hours.More >>
Although the storms are gone, it will stay fairly damp today. Off and on drizzle can be expected through the evening hours.More >>
Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday dropping hail and heavy rain.More >>
Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday dropping hail and heavy rain.More >>
Cullman County Sheriff's Office deputies have captured a fugitive inmate who walked off his work release detail Thursday afternoon. Christopher Williams, a non-violent offender who was scheduled to be released within days, was arrested after being located in Belmont, Mississippi.More >>
Cullman County Sheriff's Office deputies have captured a fugitive inmate who walked off his work release detail Thursday afternoon. Christopher Williams, a non-violent offender who was scheduled to be released within days, was arrested after being located in Belmont, Mississippi.More >>
Highway 231 at Agua Dr. has reopened after an earlier accident shut down the roadway.More >>
Highway 231 at Agua Dr. has reopened after an earlier accident shut down the roadway.More >>
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.More >>
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.More >>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>