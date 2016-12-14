Lauren: Cool, cloudy, damp Sunday

Although the storms are gone, it will stay fairly damp today. Off and on drizzle can be expected through the evening hours.

Under the thick deck of clouds, temperatures won’t climb very much. Highs will stay around 60° with a northwest breeze around 10-15mph.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy tonight, but if there are a few breaks, patchy dense fog may develop towards sunrise Monday morning. It will also be quite chilly. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s.

Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day Monday with highs back in the middle 70s. Patchy fog may also develop Tuesday morning.

The warming trend then kicks into high gear with highs back in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week.

A few showers are possible Thursday and Friday, but it doesn’t look like a washout.

Our next chance for rain, and maybe storms, will come towards the end of the weekend.

You can get all the weather info you need by downloading the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48