Lauren: Dry. Highs near 90°

This week will bring a taste of summer to the forecast. Despite the comfortable start today, ample sunshine will quickly warm temperatures. We’ll max out around 90°. Fortunately, the humidity stays low for now, making those hot temperatures fairly tolerable.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more of the same – a comfortable start around 60° with a quick warm up to around 90°.

By the mid and late week, you’ll notice the stickiness and humidity slowly creeping up. That will make the warm temperatures more uncomfortable and be fuel for a few pop-up downpours each afternoon Thursday through the weekend.

Our next weather maker, with our next decent chance for rain, doesn’t arrive until the end of the weekend at the earliest. We’ll keep you updated.

