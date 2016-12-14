David: Warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 80s

It’s going to be another warm and muggy day. While rain and storms won’t be too widespread today, hit-or-miss activity should still develop across the Valley. The threat for severe weather is low, but any storm could be strong with gusty winds to 40 mph and heavy rain.

There will be a number of you that miss out on rain today; though, so I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans. It’s not a bad idea to check our live radar in your First Alert weather app before heading out.

Highs will make it into the upper 80s today with a heat index into the low/mid-90s. Any storms should diminish late this evening, but a stray shower remains possible through the night.

The first half of Saturday should bring more of the same warm and muggy with hit-or-miss storms. One change in the forecast from yesterday is it now appears we could be in for a round of stronger, and more widespread storms, late Saturday. T-storms should remain scattered through late Saturday afternoon, but during the evening, a line of storms will approach from the west. the

Gusty winds and heavy rain can be expected with the line, and an isolated severe storm would not be out of the question. Occasional rain showers can be expected over the course of Sunday. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather would not be expected then.

Sunday should be cooler and cloudy with highs holding in the 70s. The sunshine returns briefly Monday afternoon with highs around 80°. The humidity will be lower, and overnight temps should drop into the upper 50s.

Another round of more unsettled weather looks to impact the Valley for the middle of next week. Be sure to check back for more on that, and Saturday evening’s storm threat.

