Brad: Very warm Easter weekend, stray showers possible

Just a stray afternoon or early evening shower for today and the rest of Easter weekend.

Temperatures will remain well above normal into next week.

We will see some much-needed rain on Monday and maybe even Tuesday in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms along a stalled out frontal boundary.

This will start to increase our cloud cover by Sunday afternoon.

Morning lows will be in the upper 50s for Sunrise services Sunday.

This Sunday the sun will rise at 6:13 am.

Temperatures will warm back into the middle to upper 80s next week with morning lows in the lower 60s.

Rain chances will drop after Tuesday.

Looks like we are going straight to the air conditioning this April.



