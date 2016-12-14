Brad: Scattered storms continuing tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop through sunset with locally heavy rain, gusty winds and some small hail. The threat of severe remains very low for this evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 60s overnight.

We expect to see fewer showers and storms over the next three days. A washed up frontal boundary will remain in the area so some isolated afternoon and early evening showers remain possible. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s with morning lows in the lower to middle 60s. The humidity and tree pollen will remain high.

We continue to watch a system coming in late Saturday afternoon and evening. This system will have a strong cold front behind it. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become widespread over western Alabama by 7 p.m. Saturday and begin to track to the east through 10 p.m. Locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds appear to be the primary threats. There will be a lot of moisture for this system to work with so storms could produce flash flooding into Saturday night. The threat for severe weather depends on how unstable the air can become ahead of this system. There are signs of possible rain in the morning and clouds all day so that would help limit this instability. Keep checking back for updates on the storm strength, timing and overall setup. It will likely change some with time.

Cooler air will follow this system into Sunday afternoon. Afternoon highs will likely be in the middle to upper 60s at best with a north wind. Any chance of rain on Sunday will probably be in the morning hours.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48