David: Cold front will bring scattered showers tonight

With the wide area of damage, crews are working in the elements as quickly as safely possible to restore all affected customers.More >>
A manhunt in Madison County is underway for a murder suspect and authorities need your help in finding a man they believe to be “armed and dangerous.”More >>
Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in progress just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
Mad County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service to Madison County.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The Task Force utilizes data provided by the State that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at any number of those locations. If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registratio...More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.More >>
