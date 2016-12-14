Brad: First Alert Weather Day for severe storms

Monday was the official kickoff of the spring's NASA food truck rallies on the Arsenal.More >>
Monday was the official kickoff of the spring's NASA food truck rallies on the Arsenal.More >>
Redstone Arsenal is on track for this year's Installation full-scale emergency exercise. It's set to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Redstone Arsenal is on track for this year's Installation full-scale emergency exercise. It's set to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a teenager in connection to two shootings at Twickenham Village apartment late Sunday.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a teenager in connection to two shootings at Twickenham Village apartment late Sunday.More >>
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Strong to severe thunderstorms will move across the area into the late evening hours.More >>
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Strong to severe thunderstorms will move across the area into the late evening hours.More >>
Still Serving Hope's inaugural chocolate challenge for charity! All event proceeds will benefit local non-profit Serving Hope, Inc. Professional and Amateur contestants from across the valley and beyond will come together to showcase their skills and mastery with Chocolate in all its forms.More >>
Still Serving Hope's inaugural chocolate challenge for charity! All event proceeds will benefit local non-profit Serving Hope, Inc. Professional and Amateur contestants from across the valley and beyond will come together to showcase their skills and mastery with Chocolate in all its forms.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.More >>
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.More >>
The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Pryor Spencer Bailey, IV of Starkville. His body is being transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.More >>
The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Pryor Spencer Bailey, IV of Starkville. His body is being transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>