Brad: First Alert Weather Day for severe storms

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Strong to severe thunderstorms will move across the area into the late evening hours.

Damaging winds up to 60 mph, Large hail the size of golf balls, heavy rain and significant lightning are all possible. Some storms could be capable of producing tornadoes. Stay weather alert! Today is a First Alert Weather Day.

Just a slight chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible on Thursday.

