David: Scattered storms developing throughout the evening

Scattered storms will continue to develop over the next several hours. A broken line of storms will slowly progress from west to east across north Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee from the late afternoon through this evening. 

Heavy rain and frequent lightning can be expected. While the threat for severe weather is low, numerous storms will be strong with wind gusts of 40-45 mph and small hail. Rain will be widespread across the Valley between 5-8 p.m. 

The heavy rain will begin letting up and may end completely, across the Shoals by midnight. Rain will wind down from west to east across the rest of the Valley through the early morning hours of Sunday.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Sunday, and it should still be a muggy day. Temperatures won’t be as hot as Saturday. We should stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s for a high. 

Scattered storms should develop once again, this time ahead of a cold front that will push through the Valley late Sunday. Like today, the threat for severe weather will be low, but a few strong storms can be expected. 

Rain and storms should end across the Valley late Sunday night or early Monday morning. We’ll be cooler with lower humidity Monday. 

Morning temps could be in the mid-50s with highs close to 80°. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine Monday, but clouds will increase Tuesday as our next weather maker moves through.

Scattered showers and storms are possible in the middle of the week. 

Another cool-down is expected as we approach the weekend of Memorial Day.

  • Madison County Sheriff announces his retirement

    Mad County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service to Madison County.

  • "Armed and dangerous" murder suspect on the loose in Madison Co.

    Sheriff Blake Dorning announced today that on May 20, that Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stabbing in progress in the 100 block of Hammonds Rd. Harvest, Alabama 35749. Upon the Deputies arrival, they discovered Mr. Twan Lanier Carter, 51 years of age suffering from critical injuries. The victim was transported via ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. Unfortunately, the victim has succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.  The Mad...

  • Huntsville Police conducting DUI checkpoints tonight

    The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The Task Force utilizes data provided by the State that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at any number of those locations. If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registratio...

