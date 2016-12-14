Brad: Heavy rain and gusty winds to start the week

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a guardrail and being thrown over the side of a cliff near Guntersville State Park. You are looking at exclusive pictures of the scene sent in by a viewer. We're told that the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital via air ambulance. Our Stephen McLamb is on the scene gathering more information. We alert you here and on our mobile app with more information as we learn it. Tune into WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m. for the l...More >>
One person was injured in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road.
Homeowners inside a house in Northeast Huntsville got quite the surprise Sunday afternoon. A Ford F-150 pickup truck veered off the road and struck a home at 1731 Oakwood Avenue just after 2 p.m.
Progress is being made in the fight against childhood cancers, but much still needs to be done. According to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, every two minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer.
After a beautiful Sunday we will have increasing clouds tonight with a few showers and storms over NW Alabama by 10 p.m. Additional showers and storms will move through for the Monday morning commute.
Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.
Brian Studdard's father turned 99-years-old this week. On Saturday, Studdard drove from Atlanta to Birmingham for a family celebration at Niki's West. But once Studdard arrived at the restaurant, he says a hostess explained there was an issue with his attire.
New images of the 9/11 terror attack at the Pentagon show first responders and even some photos of debris from American Airlines Flight 77.
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
