Brad: Heavy rain and gusty winds to start the week

By Brad Travis, Chief Meteorologist
(WAFF) -

After a beautiful Sunday we will have increasing clouds tonight with a few showers and storms over NW Alabama by 10 p.m. Additional showers and storms will move through for the Monday morning commute.  

Locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds look likely for Monday morning. The highest threat for severe storms Monday will be to our south in central and southern Alabama. A few severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out due to high wind potential. 

A few showers and storms could redevelop later in the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.  

Quiet weather for Tuesday with highs in the 70s.  

Another round of storms is possible Wednesday ahead of another strong storm system that will move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning.  Much cooler weather and a possible frost will follow Thursday night into Friday.  The weather will warm back to normal by next weekend.

Much cooler weather and a possible frost will follow Thursday night into Friday.  

The weather will warm back to normal by next weekend.

