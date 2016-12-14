David: Stay weather alert as storms move in overnight

Stay weather alert this weekend as several rounds of storms will be possible.More >>
The Center for Search & Investigation for Missing children needs assistance finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on May 25 in Huntsville.More >>
Muscle Shoals police have a wanted man in custody.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Down life's long and rocky road, you're bound to step on a few stones.More >>
Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
