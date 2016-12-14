Brad: Isolated storms possible Monday evening

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released a cause of death for a man found on Atwilder Driver in Hazel Green.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released a cause of death for a man found on Atwilder Driver in Hazel Green.More >>
The U-S Army's mission is to keep you safe from any potential threat.
Without the Army Materiel Command (AMC), that job would be much harder.More >>
The U-S Army's mission is to keep you safe from any potential threat.
Without the Army Materiel Command (AMC), that job would be much harder.More >>
The Pennsylvania-based clothing retailer rue21 announced over the weekend that it would be closing nearly 400 stores across the country.More >>
The Pennsylvania-based clothing retailer rue21 announced over the weekend that it would be closing nearly 400 stores across the country.More >>
Storms are back in the forecast today. Showers will likely remain isolated and north of the River through the morning hours, but they’ll become more widespread throughout the day and this afternoon.More >>
Storms are back in the forecast today. Showers will likely remain isolated and north of the River through the morning hours, but they’ll become more widespread throughout the day and this afternoon.More >>
Decatur City Schools, like other school systems statewide, is having problems finding teachers in certain disciplines.More >>
Decatur City Schools, like other school systems statewide, is having problems finding teachers in certain disciplines.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A Black Hawk helicopter is down in southern Maryland, one person was injured.More >>
A Black Hawk helicopter is down in southern Maryland, one person was injured.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
By Sunday evening there were at least 9 GoFundMe accounts set up for the victim in the Facebook homicide.More >>
By Sunday evening there were at least 9 GoFundMe accounts set up for the victim in the Facebook homicide.More >>
Two westbound lanes are back open on I-20 after all lanes were previously closed between Candler Road and Gresham Road in DeKalb County when the interstate buckled.More >>
Two westbound lanes are back open on I-20 after all lanes were previously closed between Candler Road and Gresham Road in DeKalb County when the interstate buckled.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
About a third of Rue21's locations are closing.More >>
About a third of Rue21's locations are closing.More >>