First Alert Weather: Severe afternoon storms

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm quickly, despite the cloudiness, into the mid-70s by the afternoon.

[CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS]

The threat for severe storms will be highest west of I-65, including the Shoals, but one or two severe storms are possible for much of the Valley. Not everyone will see storms today as they’ll likely be scattered in nature.

Stay weather alert in Shoals around 2-5 p.m, around the I-65 corridor between 3-8pm, and northeastern Alabama between 5-10pm. Quarter to half dollar size hail and damaging wind gusts of 60 mph are also possible.

By 10p-Midnight, the threat will shift out of northeastern AL with only lingering rain showers into Tuesday morning.

Look for a warm Tuesday afternoon despite a fair amount of cloud cover through the day. Highs will be into the upper 70s. Temperatures will approach 80° Wednesday afternoon. Skies should be mostly sunny then, but isolated storms may pop up during the afternoon hours.

Clouds will increase into Thursday ahead of our next weather maker. Another round of more widespread rain and storms should develop late Thursday and could continue into Friday.

Strong storms look possible with this system as well, but it’s too early to get specific with threats. You’ll want to keep checking back for updates as we go through the week.

We’ll be cooler behind this system with highs staying in the 60s Friday. Saturday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and lower 70s.

