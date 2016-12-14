David: Sunny skies Sunday, storms move in Monday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

David: Sunny skies Sunday, storms move in Monday

By David Ernst, Meteorologist
Skies will remain clear this evening and temperatures will fall quickly as the sun sets. You’ll probably want to a light jacket if you’re going out as we’ll be into the 50s after 8 p.m. Lows should fall into the upper 40s and a few foggy spots may develop. 

Skies will be sunny for the first half of Sunday so you can expect a quick warm-up. Look for readings in the lower 70s by the lunch hour with highs approaching 80°. Clouds will start to increase from the west late in the day ahead of your next weather maker. The additional clouds and an increasing southeast wind will lead to overnight temperatures staying in the lower 60s.

A round of thunderstorms should move into the Valley Monday morning. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Although the timing could shift, right now it looks like storms would move into the Shoals by 3-6 a.m. tracking east with time. 

Stormy weather could begin around 6-9 a.m. for the HSV Metro area and I-65 corridor and would shift into northeastern AL by 7-10 a.m. Scattered showers could continue into Monday afternoon with a high near 70°.

Tuesday should be mostly cloudy with highs in the low/mid-70s.

We’ll be warmer on Wednesday with highs back into the upper 70s, but another round of storms is possible late in the day. A few stronger storms cannot be ruled out at this time. 

A cold front will push through the Valley early Thursday, knocking temperatures down for the end of the week. 

Highs might stay in the 50s Friday afternoon with patchy frost possible that night. 

Warmer weather can be expected over the weekend.

