David: Possible storms Tuesday

High clouds will continue increasing this evening and tonight. Temperatures won’t be cooling as quickly once the sun sets, and we may not dip into the 50s until after midnight.

Look for a low 55-60° Tuesday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A weak cold front will approach the Valley from the north over the course of the day.

Skies will become mostly cloudy, and by the afternoon, scattered showers and a few t-storms should develop west of I-65. The highest rain chances will be over the Shoals, but even here the activity should remain hit-or-miss. The showers will be more isolated in nature as they track eastward Tuesday evening.

Ahead of any rain, highs should push into the upper 70s Tuesday with a southwest wind around 10 mph. Lingering showers may last into early Wednesday morning, but most of the daytime hours Wednesday will be dry.

An isolated shower or storm may develop in the afternoon, but most should miss out on this activity. We should start Wednesday morning in the upper 50s with highs warming to around 80°.

As skies clear Wednesday night, lows will be a few degrees cooler Thursday…dropping into the low/mid 50s. We’ll be warm to finish out the week with highs into the 80s. Like Wednesday, an isolated, pop-up shower or storm would be possible, mainly during the afternoon hours, any day into Easter weekend.

By late Sunday, a cold front will approach the Valley from the north. There’s some uncertainty as to how far south this front will come early next week. We should see a continuation of the late-week weather pattern for Sunday. But, we may be in store for more cloud cover and a higher chance for rain Monday. Be sure to check back for updates on that forecast.

