David: Possible storms Tuesday

Impeachment hearings are set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley.More >>
High clouds will continue increasing this evening and tonight. Temperatures won’t be cooling as quickly once the sun sets, and we may not dip into the 50s until after midnight.More >>
An inmate awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a police officer is on the run after escaping from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick was last seen on Seminary Street around 9:22 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
The Army Materiel Band on Redstone Arsenal being disbanded.
WAFF spoke to a member of the organization about what's going on.More >>
This week maintenance crews will be performing curb, gutter and drainage work requiring the closure of the outside northbound lane of Governors Dr. Southeast (U.S. 431) between Park Hill Rd. and Covemont Dr. in Huntsville The work will be ongoing on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. The Alabama Department of Transportation is asking motorists who frequent this stretch of road to utilize alternate routes or expect delays. They also ask that, for the safet...More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
Alabama's 53rd Governor, Robert Julian Bentley, will resign from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and will plead guilty to misdemeanor charges instead of felony charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
As Lieutenant Governor, Kay Ivey is the first in line to succeed the Governor. She also serves as the President of the Alabama Senate.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
A state judge sentenced Dylann Roof on 13 state counts in the June 2015 Charleston church shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
