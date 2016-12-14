Severe threat over; rain continues through evening

Severe storms have moved through north Alabama. Steady rain will continue through the evening.

Localized flash flooding could become an issue as well—1-3” of rain can be expected. Even though the severe threat is gone by 10 p.m., lingering rain will continue into Monday morning.

As far as next week goes, Tuesday is looking like the nicest day. Clouds will clear out over the course of Monday with a high in the lower 70s. Look for a low near 50° Tuesday morning. Despite the cool start, highs will warm to around 80° for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. C

Clouds increase Wednesday with isolated storms possible by the afternoon.

Our weather is looking more unsettled for the end of the week with higher rain chances Thu-Sat. The end of the week is also looking cooler with highs possibly staying in the 60s for a couple of days.

