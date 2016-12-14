Severe threat over; rain continues through evening

Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Sunday, bringing with them heavy rains and winds.More >>
Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Sunday, bringing with them heavy rains and winds.More >>
Authorities in Lincoln County have confirmed that a woman died Sunday after being hit by a tree. The incident occurred on Rambo Rd. sometime after 3 p.m. Officials say she died on the scene.More >>
Authorities in Lincoln County have confirmed that a woman died Sunday after being hit by a tree. The incident occurred on Rambo Rd. sometime after 3 p.m. Officials say she died on the scene.More >>
Severe storms have moved through north Alabama. Steady rain will continue through the evening.More >>
Severe storms have moved through north Alabama. Steady rain will continue through the evening.More >>
A two-vehicle crash Saturday claimed two lives. Don Grissom Kimbrough, 63, of Tuscumbia, was killed when the 2015 Volkswagen he was driving collided with a 2003 Chevrolet driven by Philip Lee Pounders, 62, also of Tuscumbia.More >>
A two-vehicle crash Saturday claimed two lives. Don Grissom Kimbrough, 63, of Tuscumbia, was killed when the 2015 Volkswagen he was driving collided with a 2003 Chevrolet driven by Philip Lee Pounders, 62, also of Tuscumbia.More >>
A Decatur man is in jail after a domestic dispute turned violent. On Saturday police were called to the scene of a shooting on Courtney Dr. in SW Decatur. Officers arrived to find Latiska Wilson and her son, Norris Kendell Jones Jr., both suffering from a single gunshot wound.More >>
A Decatur man is in jail after a domestic dispute turned violent. On Saturday police were called to the scene of a shooting on Courtney Dr. in SW Decatur. Officers arrived to find Latiska Wilson and her son, Norris Kendell Jones Jr., both suffering from a single gunshot wound.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police.More >>
Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>