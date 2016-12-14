Eric: Winter Weather Advisory overnight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for NE Alabama through noon Monday for the possibility of freezing rain and light ice accumulation.

Overcast skies will stick around this evening as rain showers move in from west to east.

As temperatures fall, some sleet will mix in along with freezing rain, mainly in areas east of I-65. Ice accumulation of less than a 1/10th of an inch will be possible along with very hazardous road conditions for your Monday morning commute.

This wintry mix will transition over to all rain by mid to late morning Monday as temperatures warm up. Expect scattered rain through the evening.

Tuesday will be a much warmer day with highs in the middle 50s and partly cloudy skies.

We bounce back above average by Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s and a few isolated showers.

We’ll stay in the 60s Thursday but see some scattered rain chances developing. This will carry over into Friday with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Colder air makes its way back into the Tennessee Valley by next weekend.

