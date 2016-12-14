Kat: Winter Weather Advisory for snow, freezing rain and ice chances Friday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Friday 8 a.m. until midnight Saturday. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are possible.

It’s a warm day across north Alabama with highs projected to reach the upper 60s this afternoon. Enjoy the warmth because a frontal system will bring another arctic blast of cold air, along with the potential for a wintry mix.

Overnight we will see the rain start to pick up across the Tennessee Valley and can’t rule out an isolated rumble of thunder. Temperatures will stay above freezing overnight so we are not anticipating any travel issues tonight. From midnight on, temperatures will fall all throughout your Friday.

Rain chances best through tonight & tomorrow morning with freezing rain/sleet/snow by the afternoon. #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/h0JumpNw0W — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 11, 2018

Tomorrow’s forecast is tough, to say the least! Cold air will definitely be pushing in, but the difficulty factor will be how long the moisture lingers. It’s always a cat/mouse chase between moisture and temperatures to get a winter weather event here!

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for North Alabama and middle Tennessee ahead of tomorrow's winter weather. #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/SDtNrgTZUj — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 11, 2018

First off, wintry precipitation has the highest potential north of the Tennessee River starting mid-morning. Rain and even a few storms will be the case early tomorrow morning. By 9-11 AM, we could start to see the rain freeze once it reaches the ground (freezing rain), and towards the end of that timeframe, sleet is possible west of I-65.

Here's a look at the timeline for tomorrow's ice & snow. Still a lot of uncertainty on accumulation totals, but it does look like we will see a little bit of everything #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/klQoyKpZuc — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 11, 2018

It’s not until closer to lunchtime that rain could change over to freezing rain and sleet to the east of I-65. While this event is trending more in the direction of ice, if the moisture sticks around long enough, we could see a dusting of snow in the afternoon and evening, with the highest chance for snow being in the Shoals.

What is certain is the cold we will see for the weekend, with temperatures falling back into the low 30s!

