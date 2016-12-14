Kat: Wind chills in the teens all day

[School delays due to cold]

The bitter cold continues today with highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens all day. Clear skies will continue overnight, allowing for temperatures to fall to our low of 12 degrees.

While it will be very slow, a warm-up will begin tomorrow and give us a glimmer of hope for finally getting above freezing! Highs tomorrow will be at the freezing mark with sunny skies.

The thaw will finally begin this weekend. Saturday’s highs will be above freezing, in the mid-upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, highs will finally be back in the 40s, but moisture will start to make its way back into the Tennessee Valley.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the case during the day on Sunday. Sunday evening, we could see a brief period of the wintry mix before the precipitation changes to all rain as the warmer air arrives.

