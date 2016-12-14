Kat: Widespread rain potential Thursday

Scattered showers will continue through the lunch hour today but rain becomes more widespread for the afternoon and evening hours. Rain showers should be light and between any breaks in the rain expect cloudy skies and cooling temperatures.

Later this evening into tonight, don’t be surprised to see a few flurries. Temperatures will stay above freezing and any flurries will be brief. No commute impacts are expected, but some light accumulation is possible in southern middle Tennessee late tonight on elevated surfaces.

While we expect some light rain today, even heavier rain will be here this weekend. Looking likely that many of us will see at least 0.75" of rain by Sunday afternoon! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/4YfnESn84N — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 1, 2018

Your commute tomorrow morning will be clear but cold! Highs will only reach the upper 30s for your Friday forecast with breezy conditions and plenty of sunshine.

Spotty drizzle/showers possible this morning but the heavier rain will come through this afternoon. You'll likely need your windshield wipers for your evening commute! Some spots could even see some flurries late this evening! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/P3NFvFmN9d — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 1, 2018

Another round of rain is in the forecast this weekend ahead of a cold front. Late Saturday into early Sunday heavy rain will push through the Tennessee Valley. Rain from this system could exceed 1”.

Drought conditions are increasing across Alabama so we will keep a close eye on excessive rain with this system. Rain should clear out by the time the Super Bowl begins.

Another round of showers, this time with thunderstorm potential, is possible on Tuesday into Wednesday.

