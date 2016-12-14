Kat: Wet workweek ahead

You’re waking up to temperatures in the low-mid 60s again this morning.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s this afternoon, similar to yesterday, but as we switch back to winds from the south, humidity will increase along with the Gulf moisture.

Rain chances are back in the forecast this afternoon. A warm front should lift through the Valley from the south this afternoon into the evening.

This will bring scattered showers and storms on Sunday but don’t cancel your Sunday plans just yet because it likely won’t impact our weather until later in the day.

If you have outdoor plans, be prepared for a few storms to start popping up around lunchtime. Clouds will increase throughout the day as the front approaches.

Rain chances increase overnight and into Monday. The rain chances on Monday are more widespread and could impact your commute to and from work.

Keep that umbrella handy because next week looks cooler than normal with above normal rainfall chances.

Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

