Kat: Warming trend continues with nice weekend ahead

Good Friday morning! We’re off to a foggy start today with visibilities dipping below ¼ mile in many areas.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST

Dense fog is possible through 8 AM so be cautious on the roads as you’re heading into work. Wake up temperatures are in the low-mid 60s this morning. With more sun in the forecast today, high temperatures will be back in the mid-80s.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-80s and by this weekend we’ll be back in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Our dewpoints will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s this weekend so it will be warm and humid.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48