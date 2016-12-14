Kat: Warm and muggy day with highs in the mid-80s

Expect another warm and muggy day across the Tennessee Valley, but it won’t be quite as hot as yesterday. Highs today will be in the mid-80s. Expect more cloud cover today as the cold front approaches.

Dewpoints and humidity will gradually decrease throughout the day so we will be left with a pleasant evening with lower humidity and temperatures in the 70s.

When you’re waking up tomorrow morning expect very comfortable humidity and temperatures in the upper 50s. Highs will be in the upper 70s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s this weekend with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. It will be a beautiful weekend for any outdoor activities.

