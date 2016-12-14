Kat: Warm and dry this weekend

Today should be very similar to yesterday but a few degrees cooler.

Expect temperatures in the mid-50s as you’re drinking your coffee.

It will be a cool morning but by the afternoon we will be back up into the upper 70s.

Dry weather sticks around this weekend, so you should have great weather in store for weekend events taking place here across the Tennessee Valley.

Expect to see a slight warm up with a few more clouds by the middle of next week.

