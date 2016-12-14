Kat: Unseasonably cool air moving in

Rainfall associated with our cold front is wrapping up this afternoon. You may even see some sunshine before sunset tonight.

Winds will continue to ramp up as cooler air is pushed into the Tennessee Valley. Winds of 15-25 mph are likely today into tomorrow as unseasonably cool air settles in.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s tonight. Make sure you’ve got your sweater handy tomorrow because wake up temperatures will be in the upper 40s and temperatures will only climb into the mid-60s during the afternoon.

The coolest air we have seen since the spring will settle in this week with high temperatures in the upper 50s on Wednesday. Temperatures will dip into the 30s by Thursday morning so we will be keeping a close eye on frost potential.

Rain chances increase next weekend as another cold front is set to approach the Tennessee Valley. We are still working out the timing of this front so check back in for updates this week if you have outdoor plans this upcoming weekend. Even cooler air looks possible behind this front.

