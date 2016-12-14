Kat: Thursday chill ahead of weekend rain

Good Thursday morning. It’s Friday Eve and we can look forward to plenty of sunshine and highs back in the upper 50s this afternoon.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

This morning you’ll still want your jacket because low temperatures are in the upper 20s, but dress in layers because sunshine and winds from the southeast will help us warm up even more this afternoon. Tomorrow is looking beautiful with a high near 60 degrees but more clouds will make their way into the Valley as moisture returns on Friday.

Smooth sailing for your morning commute today! Grab your sunglasses and a jacket. It's almost FRIDAY! ?? pic.twitter.com/RglZAD1T6Y — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) January 25, 2018

Rain chances will increase this weekend ahead of our next cold front. A wave of energy brings scattered showers to the forecast Saturday, but showers will be more scattered in nature so we aren’t forecasting a weekend washout. By sunrise on Sunday the cold front will be moving in and bringing rain into most backyards across North Alabama.



Rain should taper off early in the day Sunday and skies will start to clear in the afternoon. The temperature swing will not be too dramatic behind this front, but highs will fall back into the 40s and 50s early next week. Another cold blast is in store next weekend so enjoy the mild temperatures while you can!

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48