Kat: Temps in the mid to upper 20s across TN Valley

Happy Friday! Highs today will only reach the mid-upper 30s with winds from the north around 10-15 mph. Expect wind chills to stay in the teens and 20s today so be sure you’re bundled up!

The bright side? There will be plenty of sunshine to round out the work week! Enjoy the sunshine while you can because this weekend we will see more changes.

Another round of rain is in the forecast this weekend ahead of a cold front. Late Saturday night into early Sunday moderate rain will push through the Tennessee Valley.

It's chilly this morning! Hope you're staying warm. It may be cold but at least today will be sunny and it's FRIDAY!

Rain totals from this system will be around .5-1”. Rain should taper off by the afternoon, so by the time the Super Bowl begins we are expecting dry conditions.

Another round of showers is possible Tuesday into Wednesday and we are monitoring thunderstorm potential with this system next week.

