Kat: Temps in the lower 80s with low humidity

A few passing showers will be moving through the Tennessee Valley early this morning. Expect clouds to start the day.

Because of the cloud cover overnight and this morning, temperatures won't be quite as cool as they were yesterday morning.

By this afternoon the sun will be back out and temperatures will reach the lower 80s once again. Humidity remains low today so it's looking like another pleasant summer afternoon.

Our warm up starts tomorrow. By tomorrow afternoon our wind direction will shift to a southerly breeze and this will help transport some Gulf Coast moisture to the Tennessee Valley.

So enjoy the low humidity today while you can! Highs will start approaching 90 later this week and our lows will be closer to 70 degrees. Pop up storms are in the forecast this weekend.

