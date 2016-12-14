Kat: Sunny with temps in the 80s for the weekend

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Nice, sunny and dry weather will stick around today, with highs warming into the upper 70s. You’ll probably want an extra layer if you’ll be outside before sunrise because temperatures will start out in the upper 40s once again this morning.

The weather stays dry, sunny and quiet here in the Valley through the weekend. There will be great weather for any outdoor activities this weekend. Highs will be right around 80 degrees, with overnight temperatures in the mid-upper 50s and sunny skies both days. Rain chances hold off until next week.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas need to be prepared and on high alert, as a very powerful Hurricane Irma approaches. Irma remains a very strong Category 5 Storm.

Irma’s track has trended west today, which puts the Tennessee Valley closer to the path. We could see some heavy rain and gusty winds make it into the Tennessee Valley but we are not expecting widespread impacts.

Conditions here would be nothing like what is forecast for Florida and Irma would likely just be a depression by the time it reached us.

