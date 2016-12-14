Kat: Sunny, warm weekend ahead

A cold front pushed through yesterday and it left behind high temperatures in the upper 70s and a less humid airmass, but sadly this little dose of pleasant weather will be short lived.

High temperatures will be back in the low 80s tomorrow with more sunshine--great football weather! Winds will shift back to the southeast tomorrow and begin to pull in the warm and muggy air from the Gulf once again so expect warmer weather to continue through the weekend with highs in the 80s and muggy air in place.

We’re tracking another cold front that will be approaching the Tennessee Valley late Sunday into Monday. This front will bring rain and storm chances late Sunday.

Behind the front we will finally get a period of more fall-like weather with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s (and upper 40s in some spots). Start getting out your sweaters and fall clothing because you will finally have the chance to wear them in the mornings and evenings next week.

