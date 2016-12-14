Kat: Sunny Saturday, rain moves in Sunday

The forecast is dry today but rain chances return late tomorrow.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s this afternoon, similar to yesterday, but the dew points are down about 10 degrees so it will feel much less muggy this afternoon.

Yesterday’s front will likely reverse directions and head back to the Tennessee Valley as a warm front.

This will bring more rain on Sunday but don’t cancel your Sunday plans just yet because it likely won’t impact our weather until later in the day.

Clouds will increase throughout the day Sunday as the front approaches.

Next week looks cooler than normal with above average rainfall chances.

Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with morning lows in the upper 60s.

