Kat: Strong storms possible for your morning and afternoon commute

A frontal boundary is impacting our weather across the Valley today. There will be 2 rounds of rain and thunderstorms, on in the morning as you’re heading to work and the other during the afternoon.

Both rounds of showers and thunderstorms are capable of producing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. It will still be muggy outside as you wake up this morning and temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 80s today.

After the front passes through, expect more sunshine, drier air, and high temperatures back in the mid-upper 80s this weekend. Overnight, temperatures will drop back into the 60s this weekend. It’ll be a great weekend to go ahead and spend some time outdoors because the heat will return by late next week.

You can keep ahead of the weather with the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.

