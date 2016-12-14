Kat: Showers and thunderstorms likely for Friday

This morning it’s a bit more warm and muggy. Temperatures will likely only reach the mid-80s this afternoon but storm chances increase today.

A front will dip south into the Valley this afternoon causing showers and storms to develop ahead of it.

Northwest Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee will likely see the rain first as the front moves southeast through the Valley this afternoon.

Showers and storm chances will be the greatest around lunchtime today. Any storms that develop could have strong winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Rain chances have decreased on Saturday. It’s looking like this front will stall out to our south and leave us dry, less hot, and less humid on Saturday.

But Sunday afternoon, this same front may reverse directions and bring us more rain. Next week is looking wet but temperatures are trending below normal.

