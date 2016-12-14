Kat: Severe weather possible overnight Saturday

Today is looking beautiful!

This morning's low temperature was actually warmer than our average high temperature for this time of year. Expect a nice and dry end to the work week with partly cloudy skies.

Lunchtime temperatures will be in the mid-70s and afternoon highs will climb into the 80s! It will be a great day to spend time outside and enjoy a spring-like afternoon because this weekend will be much different.

Cloud cover pushes in tonight and scattered showers and storms are likely overnight. Temperatures stay mild this weekend and scattered showers and storms continue into your Saturday but there will still be periods of dry weather Saturday.

The severe weather threat comes Saturday night.



The FIRST ALERT is out for late Saturday night into Sunday morning for the potential of strong to severe storms.

We have several chances at storms throughout the Tennessee Valley over the next week. The first round will be tonight & early Saturday. Round 2 will bring us a chance at severe storms Saturday night into Sunday! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/R0p14ZfscZ — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 23, 2018

The storms will be stronger to our west, but gusty winds will still be a concern here in the Valley. Isolated low-end tornadoes cannot be ruled out either, with the main threat being to the west of I-65.

Remember, storm preparedness supplies are tax-free this weekend so it's a good time to stock up before spring arrives!

Storms should move out by Sunday afternoon and temperatures will fall back into the 60s by Monday.

Our front may stall just to our south and bring scattered showers back into the forecast on Monday.

