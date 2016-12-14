Kat: September heatwave continues

Our September heatwave continues this weekend with high temperatures continuing to climb each day. High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s today and in the upper 80s tomorrow.

Dewpoints will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s this weekend so it will be warm and humid. As we settle into this more summer-like weather pattern, an isolated pop-up shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours.

There’s just a 10 percent chance of rain both days this weekend so most areas will stay dry. It will be a nice day for outdoor plans as long as you don’t mind the heat.

We’re just six days away from the official start of fall but there are no signs of fall-like weather on our 7-day forecast.

Highs each day next week stay in the mid-upper 80s and a few afternoon storms are possible most days. Expect warmer overnight lows which means humid conditions will stick around.

Normal highs for this time of year are in the low 80s with an overnight low in the upper 50s.

