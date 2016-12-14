Kat: September heat wave continues with temps in the 80s

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. this morning. Widespread visibilities are around 1 mile or less. Leave space between you and the cars in front of you and don’t use your high beams.

Visibility will gradually start to increase again after sunrise this morning. Sunrise is at 6:32 AM this morning.

Our September heat wave continues this week with high temperatures in the upper 80s again today. Our dew points will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s so it will be warm and muggy.

As we settle into this more summer-like weather pattern, an isolated pop-up shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours. There’s a 10% chance of a stray pop-up shower this afternoon.

Rain chances increase and stick around all week. We will have plenty of moisture available for pop-up showers and storms throughout the work week.

A weak disturbance moves in on Wednesday and has the potential to bring higher coverage of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid-upper 80s all week and lows are in the upper 60s each day.

