Kat: Scattered thunderstorms for Monday

If you were up early this morning, heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

A few isolated showers and storms may linger for your commute into work today, especially in northwest Alabama.

Regardless, go ahead and be sure you have your umbrella as you leave the house this morning because more scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast this afternoon.

These storms may be strong with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Isolated severe storms due to strong winds are possible. Showers and storms should end after sunset.

Rain chances stick around tomorrow. High temperatures will be back in the 90s tomorrow as well. Expect pop-up summertime storms throughout the work week with temperatures climbing back up a few degrees mid-week.

