Kat: Scattered storms continuing Wednesday evening

Scattered showers and storms will continue to move through the Valley this afternoon. Some storms could be strong with the main threats being frequent lightning, damaging winds, and flooding. An isolated severe storm is possible.

Otherwise, expect hot and muggy conditions this afternoon and evening with heat index values reaching the mid-upper 90s.

Storms should start to fade after sunset and tonight we will start to clear up with temperatures dropping into the low 70s overnight.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

More rain is in the forecast tomorrow but shower and storm activity looks more widespread than what we saw today as a strong upper air disturbance moves through the Tennessee Valley. Strong storms are possible and with the amount of rain we’ve seen the last few days, flash flooding will continue to be a risk tomorrow.

For the rest of the week and into the weekend expect temperatures in the low 70s when you wake up, highs around 90, and scattered showers and storms.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48