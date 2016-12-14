Kat: Scattered showers today with more rain heading into the weekend

Tomorrow morning we’ll start in the 60s but temperatures will fall throughout the day. Make sure you bring a jacket with you to work or school because by the late afternoon and early evening hours temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Periods of light rain are likely from the mid-morning into the early afternoon hours. Rain will be light and rain totals will be less than .1” in most spots today. More steady and moderate rainfall returns to the forecast tomorrow.

Rain chances return into your weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday. Make sure you have an indoor backup plan on Saturday because moderate to heavy rainfall is in the forecast throughout the day.

The heaviest rain will be in southern middle Tennessee and the Shoals. Scattered activity will return Sunday afternoon but you’ll have a better chance of dodging the showers Sunday as opposed to Saturday.

Most areas will be dry for church services Sunday morning. A warm-up is in store next week with Spring-like temperatures climbing into the 70s!

