Kat: Scattered showers tapering off midday

It's another warm and mild day across North Alabama. Rain will start to become more scattered by 11AM-noon and clear out by the early afternoon hours.

[YOUR REGIONAL FORECAST: Madison County | I-65 Corridor | Shoals | Sand Mountain]

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Partly cloudy skies this afternoon will help high temperatures climb into the middle to the upper 70s. Friday is looking BEAUTIFUL with a high around 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

We have the FIRST ALERT out for Saturday night into Sunday morning as we're watching a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Good morning. We're still keeping an eye on storm potential early Sunday. The main threat area is still off to our northwest, but we're right on the border. The main concern will be strong wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/UvIKJhIwny — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) February 22, 2018

Right now, the largest threat for severe weather is to our west into Texas, Arkansas, & Mississippi, but, as the cold front moves east towards us, that could bring some storms in for the early morning hours on Sunday.

Strong wind gusts, hail, and low-end tornadoes are all possible. We will continue to keep an eye on the development and keep you updated. Download the WAFF First Alert Weather App today and stay ahead of developing weather.

Frequent lightning and wind gusts over 40 mph possible in NW AL. #waff48 pic.twitter.com/vLUBlVRc9d — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) February 22, 2018

Remember, storm preparedness supplies are tax-free this weekend so it's a good time to stock up before spring arrives!

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48